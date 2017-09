JOLIET, Ill. — At least on person is dead after three semi trucks were involved in a crash on eastbound Interstate 80 just west of Larkin.

It happened just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. State police say one driver is dead and another driver will be airlifted from the scene.

Police say I-80 eastbound lanes will be shut down for at least a couple of hours. Westbound lanes will also be shutdown for at least 30 minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.