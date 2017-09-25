Young cancer patient’s bike stolen from suburban front yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLAND PARK, Ill. -- A bike donated to a young cancer patient was stolen right from his family's suburban yard.

10-year-old Dominic Falica is fighting a big enough battle with cancer.

His family says it’s not about the money involved here, but it’s the meaning behind the bike.

Bear Necessities gifted the 10-year-old a Giant 21-speed bike worth 400 dollars back in May.

It was to bring him a bit of happiness during a dark times. And it worked! Between chemo treatments, Dominic spent the summer riding his bike around the neighborhood.

Yesterday wasn’t any different. He rode it down the street to play with his friend.

When Dominic got home, he says he parked it next to another bike by the garage.

He took a nap and when he came back outside, it was gone.

Neighbors tell WGN News they saw a man in his 60s riding down the block on the bike.They say he put it in a pickup truck and drove off.

It’s left the Falica family sad, confused and bit frustrated.

“It’s not the object the bike itself that matters to me,” Dominca said. “It’s the care and all the people gave to it that matters to me.”

The Falicas told say they filed a police report with the Cook County sheriff’s.

They’ve had generous offers from people to buy a new bike. But they say all they really want is that one returned.