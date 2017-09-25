WGN Morning News House Band Performs a German Song for Oktoberfest!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I'm the guest emcee for Lynfred Winery's Annual Oktoberfest this Saturday and Sunday in Roselle.

I'll be on stage for the adult grape stomp and the adult couples grape stomp.

I've been doing this for the last couple of years and I always try to promote the event by demonstrating some of the fun events that take place this weekend. I've featured grape stomping, grape spitting and traditional German dancing.

This year, I asked Paul Konrad if he'd help sing a song and he suggested "Wooden Heart."

Rounding out the "news brothers," are Paul Lisnek on piano, Audio Bob on the violin, Lothar on drums and Smokin' Steve Sanders slappin' the bass.

For more information on Lynfred Winery's Oktoberfest, please visit lyfredwinery.com