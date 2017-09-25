Watch Eagles kicker, Western Springs native Jake Elliott makes his parents proud with game-winner

PHILADELPHIA – Anyone who steps up to kick a football would be proud to say they hit a field goal from beyond midfield.

It’s another to do so as a rookie and even more special to accomplish the feat with the game on the line.

A Western Springs native got to do all that for the Eagles on Sunday – and he did so with his two biggest fans in the stands.

Jake Elliott, who was a standout for Lyons Township High School and then at Memphis, gave Philadelphia a 27-24 win over the Giants with a last-second 61-yard field goal. The kick was an Eagles record and sent Lincoln Financial Field into a frenzy as their team improved to 2-1 on the year.

But the most excited people in the stands were Jake’s parents, Bruce and Diana.

The Eagles Twitter account posted video of the couple celebrating as Elliott knocked down the game-winning kick as time expired. Elated and emotional, the video has been retweeted over 5,000 times and like by 13,000 followers.

It marks the end of a long month for Elliott, who was drafted in the fifth round out of Memphis by the Bengals. But during camp, he lost the kicking competition to Randy Bullock and was placed on the practice squad.

An injury to Eagles regular kicker Caleb Sturgis opened up a shot for Elliott in Philadelphia and since has taken over the placekicking duties. That all lead to the special moment on Sunday, one he got to share with his new friends on the team and a pair of very happy members of his family.