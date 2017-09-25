Watch Cubs shortstop Addison Russell make friends with a Cardinals’ fan over nachos

ST. LOUIS – Who says that fans rooting for the National League team in Chicago and St. Louis can’t find some common ground.

It happened on Monday night at Busch Stadium thanks to a tray of nachos.

During the second inning, Cubs shortstop Addison Russell races towards the stands in down the left field line for a fly ball hit by Jedd Gyorko. When he went into the stands to try to make the catch, he knocked over the nachos of a fan sitting in the front row.

The food scattered on the field and was picked up by the grounds crew.

But the Cubs nor Russell were going to let the fan go hungry.

Pay Nachos Forward: Cubs shortstop Addison Russell knocks over a Cards fan's nachos, then brings him a new tray. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Aa1AKaO5x1 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 26, 2017

When Russell came out for the next inning, he had a tray of nachos ready to bring the fan down the left field line. The gracious Cardinals’ fan even took some time to document the moment by taking a selfie with Russell.

That fan – who goes by “Nacho Man” on Twitter – posted the picture on Twitter not long after taking it.

@cardinals thanks for the loaded nachos @cubs thanks for the plain nachos. Thank you cubs and cards. Unforgettable. #nachoman pic.twitter.com/OGvnyfRN7t — nacho man (@guder82) September 26, 2017

That fan might not have been too happy with Russell earlier in the night. It was his bases-clearing double in the first inning that helped the Cubs jump out to a 4-0 lead in the first frame.