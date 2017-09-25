Unprecedented late season heat wave nearing an end

Don’t put the record books away just yet. A 7th record may lie ahead on Tuesday. The late season heat wave has fostered a range of news late season temp benchmarks!

For instance, never have six consecutive 92-deg or higher temps occurred so late in the season. Monday’s 92 degree high is Chicago’s 6th consecutive day of record-breaking late season heat–the most on record so late in a warm season since records began in 1871. And it’s produced a swarm of beachgoers you’d typically see on a July day rather than one in late September when typical high temperatures are in the low 70s.

It’s little wonder the Chicago Lake Michigan shoreline water temp is a balmy 74-degrees!

The total number of 90 degree or warmer temperatures in July and August combined this summer was just three. We have doubled that number in the past week alone.

Here is a snapshot of the six consecutive new records established