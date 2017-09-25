Super Mario Bros. corn maze opens in Chicago area

WOODSTOCK, Ill. — Mario fans can now show off their love for the video game at a new corn maze just northwest of Chicago.

All Seasons Orchard in Woodstock, Ill., has unveiled a Super Mario Bros. corn maze and it’s perfect for fans of the franchise.

According to the Chicagoist, the ten-acre maze features Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad. The maze includes games and Mario Bros. trivia. There’s even a photo-op corner, so you can always remember your Nintendo adventure.

After visitors are done battling Bowser in the corn maze, they can visit the apple orchard, pumpkin patch and barnyard.

The orchard is open daily, “rain or shine,” in September and October. On weekdays, they are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on the weekends, they are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the orchard’s website.