Professor Reuben May from Texas A&M University weighed in on President Trump`s tweets to the NFL, and the players protests during Sunday`s games.
Sociology Professor Weighs In on President Trump, NFL Protests
-
Richard Petty says he’d fire NASCAR drivers who protest national anthem
-
Trump showed ‘lack of respect’ for league, NFL commissioner says
-
Stevie Wonder takes both knees ‘for America’ after Trump NFL remarks
-
#FeedonThis: The National Anthem takes the spotlight this NFL Sunday
-
Former Trump adviser on President’s use of Twitter
-
-
Trump tells NBA star Curry that White House visit is off
-
THE MORNING AFTER: For one day, NFL players and owners together as one
-
From Chicago to London, NFL players react to Trump’s protest critiques
-
Trump names John Kelly as chief of staff after Reince Priebus resigns
-
Hundreds gather at Federal Plaza to protest end of DACA
-
-
Trump says he didn’t tape his conversations with Comey
-
Trump denounces removal of ‘beautiful’ Confederate statues, monuments
-
‘March for Truth’ calls for independent probe of Trump’s alleged Russia ties