Sketch released of East Chicago post office pipe bomb explosion suspect

EAST CHICAGO — The FBI released a sketch of a suspect in the pipe bomb explosion that injured one person earlier this month.

One person was injured in a pipe bomb explosion inside the post office on 901 E. Chicago Avenue in East Chicago, Ind., on September 6 around 5:30 p.m.

Two people were inside the building at the time of the detonation while one person was outside.

The FBI describes the suspect as a white male, about 6 feet tall with a tall, thin build, clean shaven face and is about 30 years old. He wore dark-rimmed glasses, black pants with slender legs, dark vinyl sneakers and a faded black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up. The man had a “unique walk,” according to the FBI.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or asked to submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.