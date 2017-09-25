Former Congressman Mel Reynolds tax trial begins today

CHICAGO — Former Congressman Mel Reynolds stands trial today, on charges of failing to file four years of income tax returns.

For months, Reynolds has been challenging prosecutors to hand over documents he hopes to use in his defense; and he has publicly claimed that the charges against him are racially motivated.

Prosecutors say, if he tries to claim racism at the trial itself, they’ll try to introduce evidence from Reynolds’ 1997 bank fraud conviction.

That crime cost him 6 years in prison.