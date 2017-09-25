Refugee with no arms prepares for World Para Swimming Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A refugee who was born without arms is now preparing to compete in the World Para Swimming Championships.

According to KATU, 20-year-old Abbas Karimi began his training in Kabul, Afghanistan. There he caught the eye of an Afghan swim coach who taught Karimi techniques to overcome his disability in the water.

Even though Karimi took home gold in Afghanistan's first Paralympic swim meet, he made the decision to evacuate his war-torn country.

"They disrespect disabled people and see disabled people as hopeless. That they can’t do anything. Useless," Karimi told KATU.

Three years later, Karimi met Mike Ives, who is now his host parent in Portland, Ore.

Now, Karimi is training for the 50-meter freestyle and butterfly at the World Para Swimming Championships in Mexico City. The championships have been postponed due to Mexico's recent earthquake.