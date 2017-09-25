Officers flagged down and help revive unresponsive infant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A police officer’s day can change in an instant. Late last week, some of Chicago’s finest learned it first hand when they came to the aid of a father and baby.

Panicked dad waved down a passing CPD squad car at 29th and South Union last Thurday.

Officer Sean McDermott and his discovered the man was holding an infant.

“The infant was blue and unresponsive,” McDemott said. “Officer Wisnewski and I began compressions while Officer Keegan assumes traffic control to clear a path for the oncoming core engine and ambulance.”

The infant regained consciousness.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Officer McDermott said. “I can’t really describe it at this time.”

Officer McDermott has been on the force less than a year and has found out what his partners also know, that to serve and protect takes on many forms on any given day.

“It’s just part of the job and it’s serving the community and we feel that we’ve established that and continue to do that every day, every tour.”