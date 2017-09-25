More seasonable weather on the way
-
More hot weather follows mild weekend
-
Several more days of hot weather – storms possibly too
-
Humid, stormy days give way to pleasant weekend
-
More storms expected into weekend
-
Illinois rivers continue to rise, and more rain expected
-
-
Cooler weather continues
-
Warm and humid weather returns
-
Unseasonably cool weather continues
-
Mild weather will last awhile
-
Temps begin to climb as hot weather moves
-
-
Summer weather for the start of fall
-
Summer weather returns
-
Warm temps, sunny skies for Fourth of July