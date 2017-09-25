Midday Fix: Roasted fall squash and pear salad

Chef Jennifer Cox

The Patio at Cafe Brauer

2021 N. Stockton Drive

Chicago

www.lpzoo.org/dining/patio-cafe-brauer

Event:

Fall Harvest Dinner

Friday, October 13

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

To purchase tickets:

www.eventbrite.com/

Roasted Fall Squash and Pear Salad

Ingredients:

1 butternut or other hard squash (1-1/2#) peeled and cubed 3/4”-1”

1/2 cup plus 2 Tbs extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 Tbs maple syrup

2 tsp Kosher salt, divided

black pepper

1/2 tsp ground coriander

3 Tbs dried cranberries

2 whole ripe pears, cored and sliced (bosc are great!)

3/4 cup apple cider

2 Tbs apple cider vinegar

2 Tbs minced shallots

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1/2 cup candied spiced pecans (recipe below) OR roasted pecan halves

4 ounces washed, dried arugula or mizuna lettuce. Any tasty, leafy and peppery green works

manchego cheese shaved

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Place sheetpan in the oven to heat it and get it nice and hot. While it’s heating, in a large bowl, toss the butternut squash, 2 tablespoons olive oil, maple syrup, 1 teaspoon salt and coriander together to coat evenly. Transfer coated squash to the hot sheetpan and roast the squash for 15 to 20 minutes, turning once, until tender. Add the cranberries to the pan for the last 5 minutes. While the squash is roasting, combine the apple cider, vinegar and shallots in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes, until the cider is reduced to about 1/4 cup. Off the heat, whisk in the mustard, 1/2 cup olive oil, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. When you are ready to serve the salad, place the arugula in a large salad bowl and add the roasted squash mixture, the pecans, pears. Drizzle a “necklace” of dressing around the side of the bowl and gently toss the salad lightly with the dressing to coat it evenly. Platter your salad and top with more pecans and shaved manchego.

Candied Spiced Pecans

Ingredients:

1 egg white

1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar

2 Tbs ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground cloves

1 tsp ground ginger

1 Tbs vanilla extract

1 pound pecan halves

Directions:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray. In a large bowl, beat egg white until foamy. Stir in brown sugar, cinnamon, cloves, ginger and vanilla. Add the nuts and stir to coat evenly. Transfer to sheetpan and bake for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally or until well toasted and golden brown. Remove from oven and cool completely.