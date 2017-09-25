Michael Jordan weighs in on Trump’s disinvite of Steph Curry, Warriors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Jordan is voicing his support for freedom of speech and peaceful protest following President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind an invitation to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors to celebrate with Trump at the White House.

Warriors star Stephen Curry said on Friday that he didn’t want to go to the White House and Trump said the next day that he was no longer invited.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

It wasn’t clear if Trump was withdrawing the invitation just for Curry or for the entire Warriors team.

Jordan tells the Charlotte Observer in a statement,“One of the fundamental rights this country is founded on was freedom of speech, and we have a long tradition of nonviolent, peaceful protest. Those who exercise the right to peacefully express themselves should not be demonized or ostracized.”

Jordan didn’t mention Trump by name in his statement.