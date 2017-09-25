× Man charged in murder of ex-girlfriend, 4-year-old son in Stone Park

STONE PARK, Ill. — A man is charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend and 4-year-old son in Stone Park, police said.

Daniel Barraza, 32 of Melrose Park, was charged on Sunday with two counts of first-degree murder.

Police say he killed Marian Cruz Hurtado, 31, and son Corbin Dallas Barraza, 4, Thursday night and left their bodies in their home on North Mannheim Road.

Police arrested Barraza Saturday night when he returned to the scene of the murder.

Barraza is expected in court today.