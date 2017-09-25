Lunchbreak: Apple curry chicken

Chef Satya Das

Essence of India

4601 N. Lincoln Avenue

Chicago

(773) 506-0002

Event:

Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest

Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

For more information:

www.lincolnsquare.org

Apple Curry Chicken

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp olive oil or vegetable oil

4 green cardamom pods, crushed, (releases spice flavor and aroma)

1 cinnamon stick, broken into pieces

2 tsp finely minced garlic or garlic paste

2 medium diced onions OR 1 large onion

1 tsp curry powder

red chili pepper flakes, optional for spicier flavor

salt to taste

1 pound skinless bone-in chicken drumsticks and/or thighs (breasts can also be used) Cut several slits in chicken so it can be tenderized and flavored by the spices.

24 oz unsweetened applesauce

1 sliced Granny Smith apple for garnish

Directions:

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Crush cardamom pods and break cinnamon stick into pieces. Add cardamom pods, cinnamon sticks and minced garlic to skillet. Stir until you can smell the spice blend. Approximately 1-2 minutes. Add diced onions and cook until they begin to caramelize and turn a slight brown. Stir in curry powder. Add red pepper chili flakes, if desired. Salt to taste. Make sure chicken pieces have several slits in each piece. Add chicken pieces and cook until they have absorbed the spice blend and the chicken is starting to come away from the bone. Stir in applesauce, cover and simmer for an additional 5 minutes or until chicken is completely cooked. Garnish with Granny Smith apple slices and serve with basmati rice or naan bread.