Jennifer Lopez donates $1 million in aid to Puerto Rico

NEW YORK — Pop icon Jennifer Lopez has pledged $1 million to Puerto Rico recovery efforts.

The money is the proceeds from Lopez’s shows in Las Vegas. She announced her donation at a press conference with New York governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday.

With the help of Mark Cuban and J.J. Barea, Lopez also said she has filled two airplanes with necessities and generators ready to fly to the island.

The wreckage hits home for Lopez who has family in Puerto Rico. On Instagram, she called on her fans to donate to the first lady of Puerto Rico’s relief fund United for Puerto Rico.

Please help us spread the word to help our fellow sisters and brothers in need #UnitedForPuertoRico #UnidosPorPuertoRico🇵🇷 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

According to Billboard, Latin artists have been banding together to send aid to Puerto in the wake of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee has collected donations at his concerts, and in Mexico, the rock band Mana is supporting Carlos Slim who is is multiplying by five all donations made through his phone and cellphone companies. The band also donated $200,000 of their own money to the cause.

Additionally, several telethons have been held to benefit Puerto Rico including on Univision and Telemundo.

Moving forward, Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony are continuing their efforts to mobilize 30 athletes and artists to get aid to the Caribbean and Mexico in the fastest way possible.