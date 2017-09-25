“iGen: Why Today’s Super-Connected Kids Are Growing Up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy—and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood”

Posted 10:06 AM, September 25, 2017, by , Updated at 10:07AM, September 25, 2017

Jean Twenge
Professor of Psychology at San Diego State University

iGen is the generation of people born between 1995-2012.  Not as cynical as Gen X, not as overconfident as millennials.

  • Churchgoing and faith are in a free-fall among iGen-ersViews on LGBTQ matters are more liberal
  • Views on LGBTQ matters are more liberal
  • More liberal views on sex, but having less of it themselves, less judgmental about sexual habits
  • They are MORE likely to support restricting speech
  • Strong desire for safety

www.jeantwenge.com/igen-book-by-dr-jean-twenge/