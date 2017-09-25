Jean Twenge
Professor of Psychology at San Diego State University
iGen is the generation of people born between 1995-2012. Not as cynical as Gen X, not as overconfident as millennials.
- Not as cynical as Gen X, not as overconfident as millennials
- Churchgoing and faith are in a free-fall among iGen-ersViews on LGBTQ matters are more liberal
- Views on LGBTQ matters are more liberal
- More liberal views on sex, but having less of it themselves, less judgmental about sexual habits
- They are MORE likely to support restricting speech
- Strong desire for safety
“iGen: Why Today’s Super-Connected Kids Are Growing Up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy—and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood.”
www.jeantwenge.com/igen-book-by-dr-jean-twenge/