Jean Twenge

Professor of Psychology at San Diego State University

iGen is the generation of people born between 1995-2012. Not as cynical as Gen X, not as overconfident as millennials.

Churchgoing and faith are in a free-fall among iGen-ersViews on LGBTQ matters are more liberal

More liberal views on sex, but having less of it themselves, less judgmental about sexual habits

They are MORE likely to support restricting speech

Strong desire for safety

“iGen: Why Today’s Super-Connected Kids Are Growing Up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy—and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood.”

www.jeantwenge.com/igen-book-by-dr-jean-twenge/