‘Dress Down’ helps stop dresses from blowing in wind

If you wear dresses, you know that dresses and the Windy City can be a bad mix. One young entrepreneur is fighting back agains the backside flash with a new product, called “Dress Down.”

The garment weight sticks to the inside seam of skirts and dresses, with just enough weight to keep it down even when facing city wind gusts.

Founder Simone Magee said, “We tested the different weights, different wind gusts and adhesives to find the right mix. We even used a wind barometer to test the garment weight in different conditions.”

Dress Down garment weight is reusable and sold in packs of four.

They can be purchased t dressdowns.com or on Amazon.