Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joins team to kneel on field before anthem

The Dallas Cowboys team, including owner Jerry Jones, knelt on the field before the national anthem was played during the Monday Night Football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona.

The demonstration was intended as a statement for equality and a representation of unity, according to ESPN’s sideline reporter Lisa Salters.

During the national anthem, the teams, in separate locations on the field, both stood with arms linked or holding hands. No member of either team was shown in the televised broadcast kneeling or sitting during the anthem. Neither team has ever had a player kneel during the anthem.