Controversial abortion bill heads to Rauner’s desk

Springfield, Il- Democratic lawmakers will send Governor Bruce Rauner a controversial bill that would expand abortion coverage in Illinois.

House Bill 40 would allow women to use Medicaid or state employee health insurance to pay for abortions. It would also remove a “trigger provision” that would make abortions illegal in the state should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe V. Wade.

The measure passed the general assembly in May amid threats by the Governor to veto it. Rauner believes a bill that would uses tax payer money to fund abortions may be too controversial to pass.

But, abortion advocacy groups are reminding the Governor that he pledged to support the bill three years ago.

In recent interviews, Governor Rauner has declined to say if he’ll support or veto the legislation.