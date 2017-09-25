City of Chicago seeking nominees for 2017 Christmas tree

CHICAGO — The next official City of Chicago Christmas tree could be yours.

The city is accepting nominations to find the perfect tree to plant at Millennium Park this holiday season.

Qualified candidates need to be a spruce, or a fir, that’s at least 55 feet tall.

It must also be located less than 100 miles from downtown Chicago.

If you’re interested to see if your tree can make the cut, there is an applicaiton process.

Nominations need at least two photographs (a close-up & a wide shot).

You also need to write an essay on why your tree should be the winner.

Online entries can be sent to DCASE@cityofchicago.org. You can also mail them to the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, ATTN: Christmas Tree Contest, 78 E. Washington Street, Chicago, IL. 60602.

Entries are due by October 20.

If your tree wins, you and your family will be invited to the lighting ceremony on November 17.

The tree will remain at Washington & Michigan throughout the holiday season.

More information can be found at cityofchicago.org/dcase.