CHICAGO – Officials are investigating the death of a boy who repotedly drowned over the weekend in a Northwest Side pool.

6-year-old Dillan Campbell was found unresponsive at a home in the 5900 block of North Oconto Saturday around 6 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police tell the Sun Times the boy drowned at a pool party.

The cause of death will be determined pending further investigation.