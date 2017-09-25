Bears Insider breaks down unlikely week 3 win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Self-inflicted wounds and a non-existent passing game nearly cost the Bears the most improbable win of the John Fox era. WGN Radio's Adam Hoge dissects the "dumbest play in Bears history" and makes the case against benching Marcus Cooper. Hoge also praises Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen for bailing out Mike Glennon and the inept passing game. The 23-17 overtime victory over the Steelers is the first September win for John Fox in Chicago, and avoids a third straight 0-3 start.