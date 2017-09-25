After licensing delay, suburban VFW to hold raffle drawing tonight

MORRIS, Ill. — More than one month after a suburban raffle drawing was abruptly suspended, the lucky winner will finally be chosen.

At 6 p.m. tonight, the VFW in Morris will draw the winning ticket for its Queen of Hearts raffle.

The winner will take home 70 percent of the nearly 1.6 million dollar pot.

The remaining 30 percent will go to the VFW.

The drawing was originally set for August 21st.

It was stopped after regulators told the VFW they needed to get a local license to conduct the game legally.

They now have that license.