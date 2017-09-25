Abnormal warmth to end, but drought persists

Just before 2 PM Monday, the temperature at O’Hare Airport peaked at 92 degrees, breaking a record for an unprecedented 6th straight day. The string of 90-degree days has been longer than any heat wave experienced during the summer season. Relief from the swelter is on the way. Monday evening, a slow moving cold front extended from northern Wisconsin to eastern Kansas. While 90-degree temperatures spread across much of northern Illinois, thick clouds and rain held readings over northwest Iowa and southern Minnesota in the mid and upper 50s. Thunderstorms rumbled along the frontal zone to our west. This front will pass the area Tuesday afternoon and evening, but rainfall is expected to be scant and isolated. Currently, the city is on track to record its 4th driest September on record.