Just before 2 PM Monday, the temperature at O’Hare Airport peaked at 92 degrees, breaking a record for an unprecedented 6th straight day. The string of 90-degree days has been longer than any heat wave experienced during the summer season. Relief from the swelter is on the way. Monday evening, a slow moving cold front extended from northern Wisconsin to eastern Kansas. While 90-degree temperatures spread across much of northern Illinois, thick clouds and rain held readings over northwest Iowa and southern Minnesota in the mid and upper 50s. Thunderstorms rumbled along the frontal zone to our west. This front will pass the area Tuesday afternoon and evening, but rainfall is expected to be scant and isolated. Currently, the city is on track to record its 4th driest September on record.
Abnormal warmth to end, but drought persists
-
Fall arrives in Chicago with 3rd day of record-breaking heat
-
Flights canceled out West due to heat
-
Early season heat wave kicks off this weekend
-
Cool winds quell heat after early bout of 90s
-
June, 2017 closes out as one of the warmer ones
-
-
Accuracy of Chicago’s early weather records
-
Cool through Wednesday, then warmer
-
Enhanced Risk of severe storms over the Chicago area Saturday
-
Season’s second 90 blows into town
-
How often does September have a day that produces a higher temperature than August, like this year?
-
-
Storms possible, then dry and a little warmer
-
Drier and cooler – much of the Chicago area to experience a rain-free 4th
-
What do Chicago weather records show for the earliest and latest occurrences of 90-degrees days?