2 men found fatally shot, woman wounded in suburban home

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. – Suburban police are investigating after two men were found shot and killed in a home over the weekend. A woman was also wounded and taken to the hospital.

Police say they arrived to the home in the 1400 block of Glenview Dr in Glendale Heights around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

They found Johnathan Frandson and Matthew Rose with multiple gun shot wounds. Police say Rose’s were self inflicted. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was also found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital. Her injuries were not life threatening.

Police say they are investigating and it was an isolated incident. There is no threat to the public.