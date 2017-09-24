Sunday Brunch: Remington’s Short Rib Hash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Remington’s Executive Chef Daniel Moody stopped by WGN to share his recipe for Pepper Mix-Short Rib Hash and to promote the restaurant’s Sunday brunch.

PEPPER MIX-SHORT RIB HASH

PEPPER MIX INGREDIENTS:

2 tbl Red Peppers

1 tbl Yellow Onions

1 tsp Minced Garlic

3 tbl Fresh Corn Kernels

1/4 cup Ranch Beans

1/8 tsp Ground Cumin

1/8 tsp Chili Powder

1/4 tsp Line Seasoning

RIB HASH INGREDIENTS:

4 oz. Prime Rib Scrap, Large Dice

1 Crushed Baked Potato, Large Rustic Pieces

3/4 Cups of Pepper Mix

1 tbl Cilantro

2 tbl Chipotle Sour Cream

1 Lime Wedge

1 Piece of Toast

2 oz Clarified Butter

1 tsp Line Seasoning

2 Eggs

1 tsp Scallions

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Begin by preparing the pepper mix.

2. Roast, peel, and dice red peppers into large slices.

3. Sweat peppers, onions, garlic, and spices on medium heat and slowly saute for 30 minutes.

4. Add corn, beans, and seasoning and saute for five minutes.

5. Remove mixture from the heat and cool.

6. Reserve mix for service.

7. Heat clarified butter until very hot and add potato.

8. Do not move potato, allow to shallow fry and get crispy and golden brown.

9. Deep fry prime rib until golden brown, add to potatoes and mix.

10. Add pepper mix and line seasoning and saute until mix is hot, reduce heat and add cilantro.

11. Fire 2 eggs over easy and plate hash into a large bowl.

12. Place eggs over the top and gaarnish with chipotle sour cream, cilantro, scallions and a lime wedge.

13. Serve with toast

Remington’s

20 N. Michigan Avenue

remingtonschicago.com