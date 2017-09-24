Where to donate to Hurricane Maria and Mexico Earthquake victims

Squirrel scores touchdown at college football game

Posted 8:00 AM, September 24, 2017, by , Updated at 08:04AM, September 24, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Those watching the Louisville vs. Kent State game Saturday saw what was probably a first in football history—a squirrel made a touchdown.

The squirrel made a 40-yard dash “touchdown” during the second quarter of Saturday’s game.

The little guy even plopped down near the end zone to celebrate his big score while the crowd cheered him on.

The commenters joked that the furry football player was their favorite squirrel.

The squirrel was eventually captured and taken off the field.

Louisville beat Kent State 42-3.