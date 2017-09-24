Pittsburgh Steelers to stay in locker room during national anthem of Bears game

CHICAGO — The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to stay in the locker room during the national anthem during Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

NFL Sunday kicks off amid beef between players, Trump

President Donald Trump renewed his criticism Sunday of NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem, slamming the league’s ratings and saying players should be fired or suspended for such protests.

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!” he tweeted early Sunday.

The tweet came the morning after Trump took on two of the country’s most popular sports leagues by withdrawing the White House invitation for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors and by calling for NFL owners to fire any “son of a bitch” who “disrespects our flag.”

Players and league officials, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James, took issue with Trump’s remarks. Even singer Stevie Wonder had something to say, taking a knee at one of his concerts.

Analysts predict even more protests as the NFL’s Sunday games get underway with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens facing off in London this morning.

Here’s who’s taking a stand Sunday:

The Ravens

Six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ Terrell Suggs was atop the list of Ravens players taking a knee before the game in London. Alongside him was retired Ravens legend Ray Lewis, who locked arms with wide receiver Mike Wallace and linebacker C.J. Mosley.

Other coaches and players locked arms during the anthem.

The Jags

At least a dozen Jaguars took a knee during the anthem, including defensive standouts Calais Campbell and Jalen Ramsey, as well as their No. 4 draft pick, running back Leonard Fournette.

Other players locked arms, as did the coaching staff and Pakistani-American team owner Shad Khan.

OAKLAND’S MAXWELL FIRST MLB PLAYER TO KNEEL DURING ANTHEM

Bruce Maxwell of the Oakland Athletics became the first major league baseball player to kneel during the national anthem Saturday, pulling the sport into a polarizing protest movement that has been criticized harshly by President Donald Trump.

Before a home game against the Texas Rangers, Maxwell dropped to a knee just outside Oakland’s dugout. The 26-year-old rookie catcher pressed his right hand against his heart, and teammates stood in a line next to him. Teammate Mark Canha, who is white, put his right hand on one of Maxwell’s shoulders, and the two hugged after the anthem finished.

A's catcher Bruce Maxwell was the first MLB player to kneel for the national anthem Saturday https://t.co/AEfIrf3SDi pic.twitter.com/TJxQ2V9jjE — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) September 24, 2017

“Everybody watches sports and so everybody loves sports, so I felt this was the right thing for me to do personally,” Maxwell said.

The Athletics released a statement on Twitter shortly after the anthem, saying they “respect and support all of our players’ constitutional rights and freedom of expression” and “pride ourselves on being inclusive.”

The league also issued a statement: “Major League Baseball has a longstanding tradition of honoring our nation prior to the start of our games. We also respect that each of our players is an individual with his own background, perspectives and opinions. We believe that our game will continue to bring our fans, their communities and our players together.”

Maxwell was born in Wiesbaden, Germany, while his father was stationed there in the Army, but he grew up in Huntsville, Alabama, which is where Trump made his statements at a rally Friday.

“The racism in the South is disgusting,” Maxwell said. “It bothers me, and it hits home for me because that’s where I’m from. The racism in the South is pretty aggressive, and I dealt with it all the way through my childhood, and my sister went through it. I feel that that’s something that needs to be addressed and that needs to be changed.”