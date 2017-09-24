Monster’s Mash: ‘Big Ben’s’ advice to Mitchell Trubisky

LAKE FOREST – As a majority of the fan base calls for him to play, the Bears’ quarterback of the future continues to plug along.

Right now he’s just about two months into his NFL regular season education and will again be on the sideline watching Mike Glennon make the start against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

While he continues to gather knowledge from those on his sidelines, he remembers a chance to meet the veteran signal caller on the other side.

Ben Roethlisberger, who’s been the starting quarterback for the Steelers since 2004, worked out with Trubisky before this past spring’s NFL Draft. This was arranged since both players are represented by Ryan and Bruce Tollner of the Rep 1 Sports Agency.

Naturally, that was part of the discussion before Trubisky’s team faces Pittsburgh on Sunday. Among the many things that the Bears’ young quarterback was asked about Roethelisberger was any advice he gave him before the draft.

“Take control of your career,” said Trubisky of the advice he got from the Steelers’ quarterback. “I think that’s kinda how he instills, how he carries himself in the locker room, on the practice field, at the line of scrimmage.

“The play is going to go how he wants it, and that’s really how I want my career to go.”

LEAN ON THEM

This really is something different for arguably the face of the Bears’ franchise at the moment.

In his first three seasons – 48 games – Kyle Long had not played or started in just one game during the 2014 season. The offensive guard and tackle – depending on the year – was a model of consistency in a stretch of change for the franchise.

So getting injured was something different. Having surgery was something different. Going through a painful rehab and then failing to start the 2017 season was unique for Long, and not in a good way.

Ten months after his injury against the Buccaneers, the guard will be back on the line against the Steelers on Sunday to make his season debut. A lot has transpired during the time of his recovery, but one thing Long has realized is the importance of a support system around it.

After a painful and stressful recovery, those people were needed.

“It was something I really had to do something I had to gain an appreciation for,” said Long turning to his support system while dealing with the injury. “I’ve been a ‘Lone Ranger’ for so long that I’ve developed an appreciation for the people around me and the impact they can have on me emotionally, just keeping me up to the task.”

How much Long will play Sunday will be determined, according to Fox.

STAT OF THE WEEK: 0-8

The record of Fox Bears’ teams in the month of September in his tenure.

In 2015 and 2016 the Bears were 0-3 in the first month of the year and have lost the first two September games of this season.