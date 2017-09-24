× Manhunt underway for man who shot sheriff’s deputy near Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A manhunt is underway near Rockford, Ill., after a man shot a sheriff’s deputy.

Officials are searching for 27-year-old Jordan Spates.

Police believe he’s the one who shot a sheriff’s deputy in the arm. The deputy is expected to be okay.

Investigators found drugs in the suspect’s abandoned car.

After the shooting, they went to a home in Rockford and found more drugs and arrested another person inside the home. Police said Spates is considered armed and dangerous.