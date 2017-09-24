Funeral date set for Kenneka Jenkins

ROSEMONT — The funeral date for the 19-year-old found dead in a freezer at a hotel in Rosemont, has been changed to accommodate more supporters.

The mother of Kenneka Jenkins said the service will be held next Saturday, instead of Thursday.

She is still working to find a location that’s large enough.

Jenkins was found in the freezer of the Crown Plaza Hotel in Rosemont earlier this month after she had gone there for a party on the ninth floor.

There have been numerous conspiracy theories floating around on social media.

Police in Rosemont released all surveillance video received from the hotel on Friday.

WGN posted the videos in which she appears, but police did provide other video from the hotel where she does not appear.

WGN did not receive any video where Jenkins walks into a freezer.

An attorney representing Jenkins’ family released a statement saying they have not received any video from police of her entering the hotel freezer.

