FeedonThis: The National Anthem takes the spotlight this NFL Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Much of the focus on this NFL Sunday came before the game, when NFL players across the country took their own action to protest critical comments from President Trump this past week.

The Bears locked arms during the signing of the National Anthem at Soldier Field on Sunday while the Steelers didn't even come onto the field until the anthem was finished.

This was the scene across the NFL as players and teams showed solidarity in their efforts to protest Trump's words about protesting players.

Jarrett Payton watched this first hand at Soldier Field on Sunday and he spoke about it live on Sports Feed with Josh Frydman. Their discussion is part of the #FeedonThis from Sunday's show which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After the anthem, the Bears delivered their best performance of the season to pick up their first win of the campaign.

It wasn't without a number of unusual moments, but the Bears made plays when they had to in overtime to pick up the win.

Jarrett breaks down the keys to the game in the video above.