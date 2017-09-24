Charity walk raises support for millions suffering from lung diseases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK BROOK-- Hundreds of people gathered at Hamburger University in Oak Brook Sunday for the American Lung Association's Lung Force Walk, raising funds and awareness for some 32 million Americans suffering from lung diseases.

Walkers donned blue shirts and laced up their shoes for a one and three mile walk along the Oak Brook campus. Organizers say it was an amazing turnout.

More than 32 million Americans suffer from asthma, COPD, and other lung diseases. Lung cancer is the number one cancer killer of women.

A lunch cancer survivor, Maureen Wellborn said she and her crew, the Queen Bees are walking to show others what it means to be a survivor.

Double lung transplant recipient Diane Clark also walked with her family. She had reason to celebrate: next month she'll mark the second anniversary of her double long transplant.

Funds raised from the walk support research, advocacy and educational programs for the ALA.

WGN's very own Lourdes Duarte and Ben Bradley were even on hand to emcee the event.