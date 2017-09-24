Cameras catch ‘fly-dumpers’ illegally abandoning waste in Chicago

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago is using cameras to combat “fly-dumping” in Chicago, where people abandon all manner of trash and debris in abandoned lots and other areas within city limits.

New security cameras went up in 15 areas the City says are often used for dumping, and will be used to capture license plates and other identifying information of suspects. City officials said the cameras have already led to cases pending against two individuals. The fine for illegal dumping is $1,500 or more.

In 4,000 fly-dumping cleanups last year, the Department of Streets and Sanitation cleared over 32,000 tons of waste, according to the City, at a cost of over $1.5 million.

According to the City, fly-dumping is not only an eyesore, but also creates a health risk because the garbage can be toxic and provide breeding grounds for rats.