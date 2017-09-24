Bulls sign forward Nikola Mirotic to a two-year deal: Report

CHICAGO – When his interest from other teams dwindled during the summer, it figured it was inevitable that Nikola Mirotic would return to the Bulls.

As the Bulls get ready to open up training camp this week, it appears this is about to happen.

According to a report by Shams Charania of The Verticle, Mirotic has agreed to a two-year, $27 millon dollar deal with the team, staying with his first organization in the NBA.

Restricted free agent Nikola Mirotic has agreed to a two-year, $27M deal to return to Chicago, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 24, 2017

Mirotic has right to veto any trade in year one of his new Bulls deal, league sources said. https://t.co/mkol7g944X — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 24, 2017

Mirotic joined the Bulls in 2014 and made an immediate impact with Tom Thibodeau’s team, scoring 10.2 points per game in 20 minutes of play. There was more hoped from Mirotic after a solid showing his rookie season but under head coach Fred Hoiberg, his statistics have pretty much leveled off while inconsistency has become part of his game.

After averaging 11 points a game in 2015-2016, Mirotic’s production dropped a bit to 10.6 points per game with modest gains in shooting percentage. His number of starts dropped from 38 to 15 in his third year with the Bulls.