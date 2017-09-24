Bulls, Dwyane Wade agree to a buyout: Report

CHICAGO – It appears that the era of Dwyane Wade will come to an end after just one season.

On Sunday night, just before the Bulls are scheduled to open training camp this week, the Chicago Tribune is reporting that the Bulls have reached a buyout agreement on the final year of the guard’s contract.

Wade, according to the repot from K.C. Johnson, will give up between $8-10 million of his $23.8 million dollar contract for the 2017-2018 season.

Reporter K.C. Johnson tweeted the news on Sunday night.

The Bulls and Dwyane Wade have reached agreement on a buyout, per sources. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) September 25, 2017

Per source, Wade gave up in the neighborhood of $8-10M of the $23.8M the Bulls were contractually obligated to pay him. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) September 25, 2017

This brings a quick close to Wade’s time in his hometown in which he spent just a single season. The 14-year veteran played in 60 games in the 2016-2017 season, scoring 18.3 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

