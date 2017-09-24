Boy, 11, dies while playing in Fox River

An 11-year-old boy died Sunday while playing in the Fox River.

Aurora police said Connor Lasley was playing with friends near the 400 block of North River Street, when he got into a deep section of the river and started to struggle.

According to the Daily Herald, his friends did not know how to swim, and were unable to help him.

They called 911, and crews tried unsuccessfully to rescue him.

It’s not known if Connor could swim, or if they had adult supervision.