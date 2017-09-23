Dear Tom,

Why can’t science blow up a hurricane before it does its damage?

— Richard White

Dear Richard,

The National Hurricane Center advises that, “Brute force interference with hurricanes doesn’t seem promising.” It is much better to concentrate on forecasting hurricane movement and the timely evacuation of at-risk populations.

The difficulty with using explosives to dissipate hurricanes is the amount of energy required. The energy released in a fully developed hurricane is equivalent to a 10-megaton nuclear bomb exploding every 20 minutes. The world’s population uses energy annually at less than 20 percent of the power of a hurricane. The energy at humanity’s disposal is close to that of a hurricane, but the task of focusing even half that energy at a spot over the ocean would be formidable.