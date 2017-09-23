Upper air trough determines heat here and demise of Maria
-
Weather extremes continue: Cool here, searing heat out west
-
Clusters of downpour-generating storms to continue on periphery of sizzling, muggy air mass; flooding/ severe weather concerns to remain elevated here into the weekend
-
Storms possible, then dry and a little warmer
-
Return of tropical air to bring stormy weather last half of week
-
Surge of heat to produce an explosively unstable atmosphere Wednesday and a late day/nighttime severe weather threat; humidity to ease modestly later this week; heat’s on next week
-
-
Mid-week storms to follow pleasant holiday weather
-
This summer’s moderate level of warmth a bit easier on area air conditioners; t-storms to “bubble up” later Thursday/Thu night ahead of incoming cold front; “NW” upper flow to keep heat in check into next week
-
“NW” upper flow severs access to tropical air shutting down thundery deluges even as area rivers rise to record crests; a few t-storms toward Sunday; heat follows Tue/Wed
-
Midway tops 90° for a 10th time in 2017; humid air fuels scattered showers and t-storms Thursday—severe weather risk: Indiana/Michigan; humidities pull back for the weekend
-
Last weekend of June to feature cool weather
-
-
Year’s seventh 90° high and surging humidities produce a severe weather environment Thursday night; “Cindy” hits Gulf Coast with 60 mph gusts, 12 ft. seas and 6-12” rains
-
Days of unseasonably low temperatures ahead
-
Springlike weather to persist through Monday