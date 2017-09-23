Record-breaking heat to continue, a sharp cool down later in the week.
-
On eve of fall, Chicago sees record breaking heat
-
Flights canceled out West due to heat
-
Cool weather forecast to last into mid-month
-
Flood, storm clean up continues after another round of storms hits Chicago area
-
Fall arrives in Chicago with 3rd day of record-breaking heat
-
-
More 90s on the way as early heat continues
-
Weather extremes continue: Cool here, searing heat out west
-
Much hotter days ahead as dry spell continues
-
Surge of heat to produce an explosively unstable atmosphere Wednesday and a late day/nighttime severe weather threat; humidity to ease modestly later this week; heat’s on next week
-
5,000 acres burn in Los Angeles-area brush fire, people evacuated
-
-
Risk of severe storms/flood-producing downpours continues Thursday through Friday and Saturday
-
Cool open to meteorological autumn – but a warmup on the way
-
Boys wear skirts in England heat wave to protest school’s ‘no shorts’ policy