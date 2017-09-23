× Petition calls for discounted Metra tickets for college students

CHICAGO — An online petition is picking up steam, calling for Metra discounts for college students.

The petition was started on change.org by a DePaul University student in February and 13,000 people have signed it.

The goal is 50,000 signatures, before delivering it to Metra officials and Governor Bruce Rauner’s office.

The petition calls for a $3 discount on one way tickets for full time students and a $1.50 for part timers.

Metra has already proposed a rate hike for 2018.

For more information, visit change.org.