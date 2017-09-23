Pair wanted for nearly 2 dozen cell phone thefts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago Police are warning about a pair of men who may be responsible for a string of cell phone thefts downtown.

22 cell phones have been stolen since August.

Earlier this week, police say someone's cell phone was snatched near the Wrigley Building.

It was the latest in a string of incidents prompting police to issue a community alert.

Investigators only gave a vague description for a pair of male thieves believed to be responsible for the 22 cell phone thefts. They've happened at all hours of the day in the Near North neighborhood, the Gold Coast, Streeterville and River North. The victim is approached from behind. Someone grabs their cell phone and then takes off on a bicycle or on foot. In four cases, a white Cadillac was the getaway vehicle.

If you know anything, contact Area North detectives.