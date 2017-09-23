Man wanted for repeatedly exposing himself near daycare

CHICAGO – Police are searching for a man they said repeatedly exposed himself to someone near a daycare center.

Police said the man exposed himself in front of someone between May 22 and June 22 near North and California Avenues. At 10:15 a.m. on September 15, police said he was seen at the 2700 block of West North Avenue.

Police describe the man as a Hispanic male, about 30 to 35 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, with dark hair and a full mustache and beard. He was recently seen wearing a red t-shirt with dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.