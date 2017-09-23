Deaths of Stone Park mother and son ruled homicides, police say

STONE PARK, Ill. — The deaths of a woman and her 4-year-old son have been ruled homicides, police said.

Autopsies ruled that Marian Cruz Hurtado, 31, died of multiple injuries from a homicidal assault and her son, Corbin Barraza, 4, died of multiple stab wounds to the chest, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The two were found dead inside their home Thursday night in the 1700 block of North Manheim.

“She was a good person. She was a hardworking mom,” Anthony Gomez, a neighbor, said.

Police are calling it an isolated incident of domestic violence. A neighbor said the boy was on the bed with bruising around his neck, his mother dead in the bathroom.

“He was screaming for a phone. Someone to call police,” Gomez said.

According to Cruz’s landlord, she had moved in with her child in August, and no one else was on the lease.

“The little boy was friendly. He used to knock on my door and try to give me candy,” Gomez said. “You’d see him in the back playing on the swing. Good little kid.”

Neighbors say Cruz was a single mom who worked down the street from where she lived.

Even strangers came by Friday afternoon to pay their respects after seeing the news on Facebook. Neighbors say they believe she was trying to distance herself from an ex-boyfriend.

The family said they know who did this, but police have yet to release any information about the case.

The family said the suspect was seen driving away in a grey 2010 Dodge Charger.