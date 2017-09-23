Chicagoans collecting donations to send to Mexico earthquake victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Another earthquake hit Mexico on Saturday, killing at least one person, injuring others, and creating even more destruction.

In Chicago, the Mexican community is taking action to help the victims.

One donation drive officially ended at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, but the group was overwhelmed with the amount they received.

The Sears loading dock was filled with cars and trucks unloading all sorts of stuff to send south.

“We brought some toilet paper, some soup, water, some toothpaste and soap and milk for the little kids for the babies,” Deysi Rojas said.

Rojas dropped off donations for people in Mexico, rocked by two earthquakes in one week.

She said these harrowing images of rescue workers digging through rubble is difficult to watch.

“I can’t believe it it’s just shocking all these things are happening. I feel really sad,” Rojas said.

Which is why she had to do something.

“People there are needing a lot of help from all of us. They don’t have homes, they don’t have food, they don’t have clothes,” Rojas said.

She’s one of hundreds of people who dropped off thousands of items such as bottles of water, bags of clothesand tables of toiletries.

“One thing we can do is to extend hope how so well one way is by providing to cover needs,” Shando Valdez, a pastor, said.

Volunteers are on the other end were taking inventory.

“I’m trying to put my effort in helping people that I know are having trouble a nightmare time right now and I think that we all need to help because we’re all here in this world,” Danyella Cavazos, a volunteer, said.

Even if they can’t physically be in Mexico, the group is doing everything they can to show their support.

“We want them to succeed we want them to realize that in spite of what they’re experiencing there is hope the sun will rise tomorrow,” Valdez said.

If you could not make it to the donation drive, there are several other ways you can help.

