Chicago Gourmet food fest takes over Millennium Park

CHICAGO -- Chicago is celebrating its worldwide status as a culinary capitol this weekend.

The 10th Annual Chicago Gourmet Festival is under way.

Famous chefs from around the city and the country are holding cooking demos and tastings.

The main events are at Millennium Park, but this year, there are satellite dinners around the city as well and a party on the 606 Trail.

Chicago Gourmet runs until Sunday, Sept. 24.

For more information, visit chicagogourmet.org.