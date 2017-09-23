Bears OL Kyle Long responds to President Trump’s comments on protesting NFL players

CHICAGO – President Trump’s comments on protesting NFL players have drawn reaction from around the country since they were made on Friday night.

One of those includes Bears’ offensive lineman Kyle Long. He took to Twitter to respond to Trump’s call for players who protest during the National Anthem to be pulled off the field and fired by the owners.

Taking freedoms away from Americans is unamerican. Ain't it? 👀 — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) September 23, 2017

Long has always been an active user of Twitter and isn’t afraid to speak his mind. Already he’s responded to a few fans who were critical of his tweet.

Long is expected to make his 2017 season debut on Sunday as the Bears face the Steelers at Soldier Field. He’s been out since last November after a serious ankle injury which required offseason surgery.